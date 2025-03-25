IPL 2025, Updated points table: Punjab Kings beat 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in their opening game of the latest season. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Punjab were driven by the excellent batting knocks
IPL 2025, Updated points table
|Sr. No
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Loss
|No Result
|Points
|NRR
|1
|SRH
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.200
|2
|RCB
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.137
|3
|PBKS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.550
|4
|CSK
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.493
|5
|DC
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.371
|6
|LSG
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.371
|7
|MI
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.493
|8
|GT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.550
|9
|KKR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.137
|10
|RR
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2.200
Note: Updated points table after GT vs PBKS match on 25 Mar 2025
IPL 2025 All Match Results
Match 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 Wickets
Match 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 Runs
Match 3: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 4 Wickets
Match 4: Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 1 Wicket
Match 5: Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 Runs