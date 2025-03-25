IPL 2025, Updated points table: Punjab Kings beat 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in their opening game of the latest season. Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Punjab were driven by the excellent batting knocks

Advertisment

IPL 2025, Updated points table

Sr. No Team Matches Wins Loss No Result Points NRR 1 SRH 1 1 0 0 2 2.200 2 RCB 1 1 0 0 2 2.137 3 PBKS 1 1 0 0 2 0.550 4 CSK 1 1 0 0 2 0.493 5 DC 1 1 1 0 2 0.371 6 LSG 1 0 1 0 0 -0.371 7 MI 1 0 1 0 0 -0.493 8 GT 1 0 1 0 0 -0.550 9 KKR 1 0 1 0 0 -2.137 10 RR 1 0 1 0 0 -2.200

Advertisment

Note: Updated points table after GT vs PBKS match on 25 Mar 2025

IPL 2025 All Match Results

Advertisment

Match 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 Wickets

Match 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 Runs

Match 3: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 4 Wickets

Match 4: Delhi Capitals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 1 Wicket

Match 5: Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 Runs