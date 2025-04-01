Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel on 4 December, US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday (April 01).

Bondi said in a press release that she had “directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty” against Mangione, describing the case as “a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.” She added that the decision aligns with President Trump’s agenda to curb violent crime and “Make America Safe Again.”

Justice Department moves forward with death penalty case

Bondi confirmed that she has instructed Matthew Podolsky, the interim US attorney for the Southern District of New York, to pursue the death penalty if Mangione is convicted of capital murder.

Mangione, 26, faces both state and federal charges over Thompson’s killing. While he has already pleaded not guilty to the state charges, he has yet to be indicted on the federal charges.

The federal criminal complaint against him includes charges of murder through use of a firearm, two counts of stalking, and a firearms offense.

Defence challenges federal charges

Mangione’s lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, revealed that she has been in discussions with the Justice Department about the case. In February, he added Avraham Moskowitz, an attorney with experience in death penalty cases, to his legal team. Moskowitz has defended more than 50 clients facing capital punishment in New York.

Mangione is currently held in federal custody in Brooklyn, though his New York state case will proceed first.

Murder charges and terrorism allegations

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Mangione on 11 charges, including first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, weapons charges, and forgery.

The first-degree murder charge alleges he killed Thompson “in furtherance of an act of terrorism”, meaning prosecutors believe he intended to intimidate the public or a government entity. One of the second-degree murder counts also claims he committed murder “as a crime of terrorism.”

Additionally, Mangione faces separate state charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested after a weeklong manhunt in December. When apprehended at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, law enforcement found a “ghost gun” and a notebook containing detailed plans of the attack.

Despite the serious charges, Mangione has attracted a growing fan base, raising over $700,000 for his legal defence.

(With inputs from agencies)