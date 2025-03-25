Kolli Abhishek, a man from Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, was found dead in Texas, United States, a day after he was reported missing. Authorities suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Advertisment

He was last seen on Saturday in Princeton. Following his disappearance, police and local volunteers launched a search operation. His body was discovered the next day.

Also Read | 'There should be a death sentence' to Palestinian teens involved in Gaza war: Did Israeli envoy David Roet say this? Find out

Community steps to help

Advertisment

Members of the Telugu community in the United States have come forward to assist Abhishek’s family. Local organisations are also helping with the necessary arrangements, ensuring his family receives both financial and emotional support.

Also Read | 5,800 km per hour Chinese hypersonic fighter jet coming? Test of afterburner could be a breakthrough, claim researchers

Fundraiser for funeral expenses

Advertisment

To cover funeral costs and bring Abhishek’s body back to India, Aravind started a GoFundMe campaign.

“We want to honour his memory with dignity, without the shadow of financial worry hanging over us,” Aravind wrote, thanking donors for their support.

The fundraiser gained support, raising over 18,000 US dollars (Rs 15.42 lakh) within ten hours.

Also Read | 'Reconquer Gaza for final defeat of Hamas': What Israel plans to do as truce falters, as per reports | Details inside

Financial struggles and a recent move

Abhishek had been married for a year and previously lived in Phoenix with his wife before recently moving to Princeton. According to his brother Aravind, he had been unemployed for six months and was facing financial difficulties.