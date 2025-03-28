A 36-year-old tech professional in Bengaluru allegedly murdered his wife, packed her body in a suitcase, and fled to Pune, where he later attempted suicide. The incident occurred in Doddakannahalli, Bengaluru.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Gauri Anil Sambekar, while the accused, Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, both originally from Maharashtra, had been residing in Bengaluru for the past year.

According to reports, the couple were having dinner on Wednesday night when an argument broke out. During the altercation, Gauri allegedly threw a knife at Rakesh, injuring him. In response, Rakesh reportedly attacked her with the same knife, fatally wounding her.

The crime was discovered on Thursday when their landlord informed the police after finding Gauri’s body inside a suitcase at their residence. Initial forensic analysis indicated that she had suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck and abdomen. Her body was then dismembered into several parts before being concealed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Sarah Fathima stated that the couple had moved to Bengaluru a year ago. Gauri had completed a bachelor's degree in Mass Media, while Rakesh worked at a private firm and was employed remotely.

Following the murder, Rakesh allegedly contacted Gauri’s parents and confessed to the crime. The family immediately informed Maharashtra police, who then alerted authorities in Karnataka.

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police B Dayanand stated that initial findings suggest marital discord as the primary motive behind the incident.

After committing the crime, Rakesh fled to Pune, where he was traced through call detail records and digital surveillance. He was found unconscious after consuming poison in an attempt to end his life and is currently hospitalised.

A team from Bengaluru police has travelled to Pune and will take Rakesh into custody once his condition stabilises. Further investigation into the case is ongoing. -