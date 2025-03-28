EID is almost here and the celebrations have already started across the globe. Eid-ul-Fitr is a major islamic celebrations observed by millions of muslims across the world.

This year, the festival is expected on March 31 or April 1, 2025, based on moon sightings.

The preparation for the festival are going on in full swing with people cleaning their house, preparing feast for the big day, buying new clothes and sweets.

Why is Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated?

The festival is celebrated to mark the end of the holy month of fasting when people following islamic religion throughout the world dedicate their whole month in prayers, doing religious activities and day-long fasting.

How is Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated?

After a month of fasting during the holy month, on this special day, Muslims offer prayers to Allah, express gratitude by doing ritual activities and charity.

This day is celebrate with loved once coming together, visiting family and friends, exchanging greetings and preparing festive meals and sweets like Sheer Khurma.

On this day, Muslims gather in large numbers at mosques to perform prayer.

Eid-ul-Fitr: Special messages and wishes

Making your job easy, here we have curated a few messages and wishes that you can share with your family, friends, and colleagues.

Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring new opportunities and successes into your life. Eid Mubarak to you and yours!

Eid Mubarak! May this joyous occasion bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life.

May this Eid fill your heart with love, your home with joy, and your soul with faith. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid full of warmth, love, and endless blessings. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah’s blessings always shine upon you and your loved ones. Have a joyful and prosperous Eid!

May this Eid be a new beginning of success and happiness in your life. Eid Mubarak!