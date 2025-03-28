The controversial self-styled Christian pastor Bajinder Singh, famous as ‘Yeshu Yeshu prophet’ due to videos of his sermons with ‘Mera Yashu Yashu’ playing in the background, was on Friday found guilty in a 2018 sexual harassment case. A court in the northern Indian state of Punjab’s Mohali held the pastor Bajinder Singh guilty of sexual misconduct while acquitting five others of similar charges.



On March 19, six accused, including Bajinder Singh, had appeared in a court in Mohali for a hearing into allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a woman from Punjab’s Zirakpur in 2018.

The 42-year-old self-styled godman, who runs a church at Majri, was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on July 20, 2018 in connection to the same case in July 2018 while attempting to flee to London.

A woman from Punjab's Zirakpur had accused Singh of sexual harassment.

On February 28, the self-styled pastor was booked for alleged sexual harassment on the basis of a complaint by a 22-year-old woman.

The woman alleged in her complaint that she had started visiting Singh’s church in October 2017 with her parents and soon after the pastor took her phone number and started sending her text messages.

She said she did not tell her parents about it as she was afraid of the pastor.

From 2022, the pastor allegedly made her sit alone in a cabin in the church on Sundays, and he would hug her and touch her inappropriately. She also alleged that Singh threatened to get her and her family members killed if she lodged a complaint against him.



This is not the first time when Bajinder Singh has got embroiled in a controversy.



In 2022, he was accused of taking money from a family based in Delhi for treating their daughter who was ill, but could not be saved.

In 2023, the income-tax department raided his premises.

Recently, another case of assault was filed against Singh after a video showing him thrashing a man and a woman holding a baby went viral.

The video sparked an outrage after Bajinder Singh was seen throwing a phone and a book at two people in his office.

The woman kater said she worked at Bajinder Singh’s church for many years, but resigned after the incident. She also alleged that young women and girls who volunteered at the church were being stalked and harassed, and that Singh manhandles those who raise a voice.



Bajinder Singh, 42, is the founder and the head of the Church of Glory and Wisdom, which has churches in Jalandhar and New Chandigarh.