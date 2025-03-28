West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faced heckling in the United Kingdom while addressing audience at Oxford University's Kellogg College on Thursday (Mar 27).

The All India Trinamool Congress leader's speech was interrupted by a group of protesting students who sought answers on the RG Kar College rape case.

What happened?

Bannerjee was invited to Oxford University's Kellogg College to speak on the social development of women, children and the marginalised sections of the society.

As the West Bengal CM delivered what was her maiden speech at the university, her speech was disrupted by students raising the issue of post-poll violence in the state and the RG Kar college murder-rape that shook the country last year.

In reply, Mamata Banerjee said that the case was "sub judice," and that a central agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was tasked with the investigation.

"The matter is not related to politics," she said.

"This case is with the central government and is sub judice. Do not do politics here," she added.

Watch what happened here:

Protests were held during Mamata Banerjee's speech at Kellogg College, Oxford this evening, disrupting the event. pic.twitter.com/uovvF08Xo1 — Naomi Canton (@naomi2009) March 28, 2025

Mamata's "lies"

Posting on X, Students' Federation of India - United Kingdom said that it "held a demonstration in Kellogg College, Oxford against Mamata Banerjee's speech."

"We opposed her blatant lies by asking her for evidence of the social development she claims to pioneer," it added.

"Instead of allowing us to peacefully express our opinions, the police were called," claimed SFI-UK.

SFI-UK held a demonstration in Kellogg College, Oxford against Mamata Banerjee's speech. We opposed her blatant lies by asking her for evidence of the social development she claims to pioneer. Instead of allowing us to peacefully express our opinions, the police were called. pic.twitter.com/pj0WRpvZUa — Students' Federation of India - United Kingdom (@sfi_uk) March 27, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)