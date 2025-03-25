West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was recently spotted jogging at London’s Hyde Park. She is currently on a trip to the UK for investment purposes and is expected to meet with industrialists on Tuesday (Mar 25)

Advertisment

In the video shared by the chief minister’s X handle, Banerjee can be seen jogging in Hyde Park wearing a white saree and white slippers. She was accompanied by TMC member Kunal Ghosh, who also shared the videos from their outing in London.

Also read | ‘Foul play’, ‘planning failure’ or net zero disaster? What caused total shutdown of London’s Heathrow Airport

Banerjee was praised by netizens for her discipline and energy as she jogs at one of the most famous locations in London while those accompanying her struggle to keep up with her fast pace.

Advertisment

Bengal and Britain share a relationship that spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce. As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present.



Before the day’s… pic.twitter.com/xNx4tZ0crl — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 24, 2025

The Bengal CM arrived in London on Sunday (Mar 23) for her official visit aimed at strengthening her state’s ties with Britain. She is also scheduled to give a lecture at Oxford University on Thursday (Mar 27).

Advertisment

Also read | ‘Contained version of 9/11’: Why is London Heathrow Airport’s closure being compared to darkest day in US history?

‘Relationship that spans centuries’

“Bengal and Britain share a relationship that spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce. As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present,” she wrote on X.

Also read | 'We didn't ban Holi': West Bengal MoS denies claim, says Mamata Banerjee banned Holi celebration at Santiniketan

“Before the day’s engagements commenced, I took a moment to immerse myself in the essence of London’s timeless grandeur. From its iconic landmarks to its storied streets, the city exudes an old-world charm that speaks of history and evolution – values that Bengal, too, holds close to its heart,” the post read.

Banerjee added, “With a packed itinerary ahead, I look forward to deepening Bengal’s engagement with Britain and reinforcing our enduring ties.”

Also read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath slams Mamata Banerjee over ‘Mrityu-Kumbh’ remark

The chief minister is often seen walking long distances during political rallies and public engagements back in Bengal. She appeared committed to her fitness even in a foreign land.

(With inputs from agencies)