ANI | Amid reports of an alleged ban on Holi celebrations in Santiniketan, West Bengal Minister of State Birbaha Hansda on Thursday clarified that the government did not ban Holi celebrations in Santiniketan, but rather made a request.

Speaking to ANI, Hansda said, "I don't know (about the notice banning Holi). I got this information through the media. Still, I will look into it. We didn't ban Holi but just made a request. I know nothing about the notice as of now."

She added that the government has requested people to protect the environment, as the colors used during Holi contain chemicals that may harm trees.

"We have not banned Holi (in Santiniketan); we had requested the people to protect the environment. When people play Holi - it contains chemicals that may harm trees," Hansda added.

A row erupted on Thursday after West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had reportedly banned Holi celebrations at Santiniketan's Sonajhuri Haat.

Visuals from the Santiniketan Sonajhuri Haat area show a banner stating that the region is a protected forest area, where playing Holi, parking cars, videography, and flying drones are prohibited.

Speaking to media, Adhikari said the ban isn't limited to one area and added that the Birbhum Additional SP ordered that Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should end by 10 am due to it being Friday.

"This has not happened in just one area. Police conduct coordination programs at the time of programs of other communities. We saw this happening during CPI(M) and TMC regimes. But in 2025, for the first time, meetings were held at every Police Station for Holi. What was the issue in the meeting, this is a special month for the other community and this time and this year, Holi (festivities) coincides with Friday (Namaz of Ramzan). So, it was openly said that colours should not be used and Holi should not be celebrated. There will be arrests if someone does something. Birbhum Additional SP said that by 10 am, the Holi celebrations in Santiniketan should be wrapped up because it is Friday. This is happening in Bengal for the first time. Mamata Banerjee's Police administration is doing politics of divides, it is doing politics of appeasement," Adhikari said.

