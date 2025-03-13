Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called for permanent noise control measures for loudspeakers mounted at religious places.

While reviewing development projects and law and order at the Circuit House, he also directed officials to strictly prohibit high-volume DJs during Holi celebrations, a statement said.

Adityanath instructed officials to install CCTV cameras at key locations, such as banks, financial institutions, shops, and commercial establishments.

He ordered a strict monitoring of cattle smuggling, warning of stern action against smugglers, vehicle owners, and any complicit police personnel.

ADG Zone Piyush Mordia was directed to conduct district-wise reviews to ensure effective enforcement of the state's complete ban on cattle smuggling.

"Adityanath also focused on accelerating development projects, warning against delays and directing officials to appoint nodal officers for each under-construction project, conduct weekly inspections, and submit progress reports. Upon observing delays in some projects, he ordered officials to speed up the work while ensuring quality," the statement read.

With summer approaching, he instructed officials to ensure an uninterrupted water supply, it added.

He also proposed beautifying flyover pillars with artistic paintings and high-quality advertisements.

Adityanath directed officials to create sufficient vending zones in the city for the sake of street hawkers.

Adityanath also instructed officials to ensure affordable meals, free drinking water, and proper seating arrangements for farmers at all wheat procurement centres.

The District Magistrate said that wheat procurement at Rs 2,425 per quintal would begin on March 17 across 36 centres in the district, according to the statement.

Adityanath directed the establishment of hostels and affordable canteens for working women in the district, it stated.

He called for strict vigilance during 'Holika Dahan' and Holi celebrations.

He also ordered officials to identify the top ten criminals from each police station.

