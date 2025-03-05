Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared the success story from Maha Kumbh, highlighting the economic boost during the 45-day festival, which recently concluded in Prayagraj.

Speaking in the state assembly, Adityanath revealed how a boatman and his family earned Rs 30 crore ($3,447,950) during the religious event. The boatman owned 130 boats and generated an average profit of Rs 23 lakh ($26,420) per boat.

“A boatman's family, who owned 130 boats, earned a total of Rs 30 crore in just 45 days during the Mahakumbh. This means each boat earned Rs 23 lakh over the 45 days, which translates to about Rs 50,000-52,000 per day,” the chief minister said.

CM Adityanath shared this during the annual budget 2025-26 discussion in the legislative assembly on Tuesday (Mar 4). He also said that the grand event was attended by people from more than 100 nations, transcending barriers of region, caste and religion. The festival was a perfect blend of tradition and progress, he added.

The chief minister also refuted the claims of discrimination at the Maha Kumbh, emphasising that it was inclusive and showcased the capabilities of Uttar Pradesh nationally and globally. He added that despite the opposition spreading misinformation about the festival, the faith of the devotees did not waver, with over 660 million sadhus taking a holy dip at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh.

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), the CM said, “The countdown for the opposition has begun as the people have stopped listening to its leaders. The opposition parties spread misinformation on the Maha Kumbh Mela but failed to shake the faith of the people.”

“For the opposition, the devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh were a vote bank, whereas for us, they represented our heritage and faith. That’s why people trust our government,” he added.

Economic impact of Maha Kumbh

Highlighting the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh, Yogi Adityanath said the festival generated an estimate of Rs 3.5 lakh crore ($40.2 billion).

The key economic drivers included Rs 1.5 lakh crore from transportation, Rs 40,000 crore from the hotel industry, Rs 20,000 crore from religious offerings, Rs 33,000 crore from food and daily essentials, Rs 660 crore from donations, Rs 300 crore from toll tax and Rs 66,000 crore from other economic activities.

