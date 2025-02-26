Maha Kumbh 2025 culminates on Wednesday (Feb 26), and millions of pilgrims from around the world have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj.

The grand festival, which began on January 13, ends with millions of devotees participating in the final Amrit Snan on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The 45-day festival has gained global attention with its grandeur, scale and cultural significance. According to official data over 650 million have taken part in the largest religious gathering in the world.

As the festival marks its end, here are some viral moments from Maha Kumbh 2025:

Babas at Maha Kumbh

Some babas at the festival have gone viral, catching everyone’s attention for standing out from the crowd. These include ‘IIT Baba’, Abhay Singh aka Masani Gorakh, who left science and turned to spirituality. Another such baba was 'Anaaj Wale Baba', who grabbed everyone's attention for growing crops like wheat, millet, gram, and peas on his head.

Another 57-year-old spiritual figure Gangapuri Maharaj, also known as Chottu Baba, became the centre of attention for not bathing in 32 years. Atma Prem Giri Maharaj, a 7-foot-tall Russian dubbed ‘Muscular Baba’ also went viral on social media.

Notable personalities

From great politicians of the world to celebrities and from scientists to sages; people from all walks were spotted at the mega event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, President Droupadi Murmu and other notable figures took a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and many others were also present there.

International attention

International personalities including Late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs also visited Maha on its first day. Although she did not take a holy dip due to her allergies she developed on the second day.

Coldplay's Chris Martin his girlfriend and actor Dakota Johnson also took a holy dip.

‘Digital snan’

A startup founder went viral on social media for offering ‘digital photo snan’ services by performing the holy dip using printing photos of those who could not attend the festival physically. For this virtual experience, he charged a fee of Rs 1,100.

A woman took the concept of digital snan to another level by dipping her phone in the water while video calling her husband.

Viral AI videos

AI video figures like Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin, and other big names from the world taking the holy dip at the Sangam went viral on the internet.

One clip also featured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. Users on social media found the video hilarious, with most of them hoping to see the scenes unfolding in real life.

(With inputs from agencies)