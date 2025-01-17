Millions of people from across the world are flocking to Indian holy city of Prayagraj to take holy bath at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and historical Saraswati rivers.

From great politicians of the world to celebrities and from scientists to sages; people from all walks of life can be seen attending the mega event.

Amid this, an AI video of the Maha Kumbh is making rounds on the internet, showing figures like Elon Musk, Vladimir Putin, and other big names from the world taking the holy dip at the Sangam. The clip also features Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

Elon Musk, Putin, Donald Trump and Other Celebs at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 - AI Version ❤️😍 *Wait For End* 😂 #MahaKumbh2025 #MahaKumbhMela2025 pic.twitter.com/Aeq2r9SFo9 — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 15, 2025

The viral video opens with Modi and Meloni taking the bath together, offering prayers at the Maha Kumbh Mela together.

The short video features actors, political leaders, sportsmen, and businessmen as well, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Will Smith, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and John Cena.

The video has amassed millions of views and likes across social media platforms.

Users on social media found the video hilarious, with most of them hoping to see the scenes unfolding in real life.

“Would love to see this and especially the end part in reality,” a user wrote, referring to the Meloni-Modi part of the video.

“How amazing or dangerous can the AI ​​version be in the future? You can see in this video,” a second user wrote.

“Wait for end of day, you will get Real Version, no need for AI,” a third user wrote.