Controversial self-styled preacher from Punjab, Bajinder Singh, has landed in fresh trouble as a CCTV footage clip from his office, showing him assaulting a woman holding a baby and others, has gone viral on social media. The video has emerged just a week after Singh appeared in a Mohali court in connection with a 2018 sexual harassment case.

Advertisment

Singh, known for videos of his sermons with ‘Mera Yashu Yashu’ playing in the background, is facing a sexual harassment case filed by a 22-year-old woman.

Singh, who runs a church at Majri, was arrested at the Delhi airport on July 20, 2018 for allegedly raping a woman when he was going to board a flight to London.

The footage, purportedly from February 2025, has triggered massive outrage, further adding to the mounting allegations against him.

CCTV footage of self-styled Christian prophet Baljinder Singh’s office has gone viral, showing him beating his employees, including women. The footage is reportedly from February 2025. Notably, just a few days earlier, the Kapurthala Police had registered an FIR against him under… pic.twitter.com/x2JXF84JAt — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 23, 2025

Advertisment

In the CCTV clip, Singh is seen throwing a phone at a man, then approaching him and striking him with a purse. He then goes on to slap the man in front of other staffers.

The footage further shows Singh throwing a pile of papers at a woman who had come to his office with her child. As the infuriated woman walks up to him, he pushes her and assaults her following which others in the room intervene, leading to a heated altercation between the woman and Singh.

As others present try to prevent the conflict from escalating further, the controversial preacher and the woman continue a heated conversation.



The video surfaced just days after Kapurthala Police registered an FIR against Singh on charges of sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation. The complainant, a 22-year-old woman, complained that Singh had made unwanted advances towards her since she was 17, touched her inappropriately, and even pressured her to marry him even though she was already married.



Bajinder Singh, 42, is the founder and the head of the Church of Glory and Wisdom, which has churches in Jalandhar and New Chandigarh, according to his official website.

Advertisment

(With inputs from agencies)