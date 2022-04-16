Wishes pour in as Indian actor R Madhavan's son wins silver at Danish Open

Indian swimmers, Sajan Prakash and Vedaant Madhavan, bagged gold and silver medals, respectively at the Danish Open, which is being held in Copenhagen.

While two-time Olympian Sajan stood atop the podium by clocking 1:59:27 for the 200-meter butterfly, 16-year-old Vedaant Madhavan won the silver medal by clocking 15:57:86 in the 1500m freestyle event.

Vedaant's father, Indian actor R Madhavan, had tweeted about the achievement of the duo. The wishes have begun pouring in since then. Madhavan thanked the Swimming Federation of India and also the Aqua Nation Sports Academy in Dubai and their swimming coach Pradeep.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was among the people who shared their wishes and compliments for the 16-year-old swimmer, who has made the nation proud.

After a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021, Vedaant had bagged seven medals (four silver and three bronze) at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year. For 28-year-old Sajan, his gold-winning performance at the Danish Open was behind his own best of 1:56:38 that he performed last year in Rome.

Danish Open is a competition that is open to all swimmers. It is a long-course championship, where non-Danish swimmers participate on equal terms with the Danish swimmers. The competition is conducted under FINA rules and is approved as a qualifying event for the European Championships and the 2022 World Championships.