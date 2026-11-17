Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan attended WION's New Age Keralam Summit 2026 on Tuesday (Nov 17), where he outlined his government's roadmap to attract investments and strengthen the state's start-up ecosystem. He emphasised the need to leverage port infrastructure, expand emerging technology sectors and make it easier for businesses to operate in Keralam. Satheesan said the state was looking to build on its geographical advantages and existing infrastructure to attract domestic and international investors. He highlighted opportunities in port-led development, information technology, data centres, global capability centres and semiconductors. Highlighting the government's approach, he said, "We know the advantages and disadvantages of Kerala," adding that the state was working to turn its strengths into opportunities for economic growth.

Port infrastructure at the centre of investment push

Satheesan said Keralam's coastline and port infrastructure offered significant opportunities for economic growth. Referring to the state's nearly 600-km coastline, he highlighted its two international seaports, a container terminal and 18 mini-ports. Outlining the government's vision, he said, "Our dream is to integrate all these ports and make the entire Kerala into a port city. That is Mission Samudra."

He also highlighted the state's four international airports, saying the government wanted to explore opportunities in aviation-related businesses. Beyond transport infrastructure, the chief minister identified IT parks, data centres, global capability centres and semiconductors as key sectors with potential to attract investment. "Now we are promoting the future technology also — data centres, global capabilities and semiconductors and everything," he said.

Stressing the need to make Keralam more investor-friendly, Satheesan said the government would extend support to businesses and simplify the approval process. "We will provide you all support here," he said, referring to the government's assurance to investors. He also spoke about a proposed single-window clearance mechanism, saying, "You will get approval, single approval from a single door." He added that there would be accountability for bureaucrats responsible for granting approvals.

Satheesan also identified the state's skilled workforce as an advantage for investors, saying businesses could find professionals across sectors even in remote parts of Keralam. "You come to any remote village in Kerala. You will get a mechanical engineer, civil engineer and electrical engineer, computer expert, management expert," he said, highlighting the availability of technical and professional talent across the state.

Focus on start-up growth, not just numbers

On the start-up ecosystem, Satheesan said the government's priority was to help businesses grow and scale up rather than focus only on increasing the number of start-ups. He said he had called for the start-up mission to evolve into a scale-up mission. "The quantity is immaterial. The quality is fine. How much started, what is the number, is not important. How it works is very important," he said.

Referring to the performance of Keralam's start-up ecosystem, Satheesan said more than 100 start-ups had crossed an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore. He also spoke about strengthening financial support for emerging businesses by increasing the revolving fund available to start-ups. The chief minister stressed that young entrepreneurs needed support to turn their ideas into viable businesses. "They are having good ideas. But ideas have to be translated to projects," he said. He added that the government would provide financial and technical assistance to help start-ups grow. "We will provide all the support financially and technically. We will provide all help to them to scale up their missions," he said.