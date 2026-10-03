/Why did India accept Sheikh Hasina? Indian envoy Dinesh Trivedi says New Delhi ‘had hardly any choice’

India had “hardly any choice” when it decided to allow former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to enter the country after she left Bangladesh, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi said on Friday (October 3). Hasina arrived in India in August 2024 after weeks of deadly protests against her government triggered a major political upheaval in Bangladesh. She left the country as the unrest intensified, ending her long tenure as prime minister, and has remained in India since then.

Speaking during a panel discussion in Dhaka, Trivedi said New Delhi had to respond to the situation as it unfolded, pointing out that Hasina was still Bangladesh’s prime minister when she arrived.

“At that point in time, Hasina was still the prime minister of Bangladesh. We had hardly any choice on that. It was our duty as a neighbour to accept the reality of life, because situations are such where at times you are not prepared for it,” he said.

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‘What was our choice?’

Trivedi said India itself had not been prepared for Hasina’s arrival. Recalling the developments, he said he had been watching television as reports emerged about the former prime minister’s departure.

“I was watching on television, and the scroll was coming that she's going somewhere else in some other country,” he said.

He also clarified that Hasina was not transported to India by the country’s armed forces.

“Going back to history, Hasina was not brought to India by the Indian Air Force or Indian Army,” he said.

Describing the circumstances surrounding Hasina’s departure as “tragic”, Trivedi said refusing her entry could have created an even more uncertain situation.

“What was our choice? If you would have said that no, we are not going to accept, we don't give landing permission. Things would have been I don't know what,” he said.

India examining Bangladesh’s extradition request

The issue has since become a major point of contention between Dhaka and New Delhi. Bangladesh has repeatedly asked India to extradite Hasina, who continues to stay in the country.

Trivedi said the request is being handled through India’s established legal mechanism.

“Again and again, the government of India has replied to this that there is a process, and the process is legal, and it is well structured. So, as far as that is concerned, the process is on,” he said.

He added that courts are involved in the matter, meaning “nobody can give you a timeframe” for when a decision will be reached.