Muslims in various cities across India wore black armbands while offering namaz on the occasion of ‘Alvida Jumma’, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. Several people were seen wearing black armbands while offering prayers in Lucknow, Hyderabad, and other cities. The donning of black armbands was in adherence to the call for a silent protest by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).



The AIMPLB had urged Muslims across the nation to wear black armbands during the namaz on ‘Alvida Jumma’, also referred to as ‘Alvida namaz’, as a peaceful protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

In a post on X, AIMPLB said, “It is the responsibility of every Muslim in the country to strongly oppose this bill (Waqf Amendment Bill 2025). The All India Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to all Muslims to wear a black armband while coming to the mosque on Jumu’atul Wida as a silent and peaceful expression of grief and protest.”

The AIMPLB further said that the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 was “a sinister conspiracy aimed at depriving Muslims of their mosques, eidgahs, madrasas, dargahs, khanqahs, graveyards, and charitable institutions.”

An Important Appeal to the Muslims of India



Wear a Black Armband on Jumu’atul Wida to Protest against Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.#IndiaAgainstWaqfBill#RejectWaqfBill #SayNoToWaqfBill pic.twitter.com/auwKL9quxi — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) March 27, 2025





It further added, “The strong protests by Muslims at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and Dharna Sthal in Patna have at least caused a stir among BJP’s allied parties. Now, a massive protest is also scheduled to take place in Vijayawada on March 29, 2025.”

AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi issued a video appeal via its X handle in which he urged people to wear a black armband on their right hand when they go for prayers.

He urged Muslims to put a black armband on their right hand and share a video of it while also sending it to the online desk of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT



⭕ वक्फ़ संशोधन बिल के खिलाफ मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड का बड़ा ऐलान!



रमज़ान के इस आख़री जुमा, जुमातुल विदा को मुसलमान यह काम ज़रूर करें...👇🏻



This Ramazan's Jumma Tul Wida Let us Protest against Waqf Amendment Bill by this method 👇🏻#IndiaAgainstWaqfBill… pic.twitter.com/FPFC0XSZbk — All India Muslim Personal Law Board (@AIMPLB_Official) March 27, 2025





The 1995 Waqf Act, which governs Waqf properties, has faced criticism regarding property mismanagement, corruption, and unauthorised occupations. The proposed amendments introduce a series of changes designed to modernise the Waqf system. Among the key provisions are stricter regulations governing the registration and monitoring of Waqf properties.

In Hyderabad, AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also part of the JPC on the Waqf bill, joined in the symbolic protest wearing a black armband while offering prayers.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi wears 'black band' on his arm supporting the call given by All India Muslim Personal Law Board in protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill pic.twitter.com/TKPXB4ZTaU — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2025



The AIMPLB’s 31-member Action Committee has resolved to adopt all constitutional, legal, and democratic means to oppose the “controversial, discriminatory, and damaging” bill.



The ruling BJP says that the legislation aims to benefit the disadvantaged Muslims while alleging that the 1995 Waqf Act brought by the then Congress government is repressive and regressive and discriminates against the disadvantaged sections of the Muslim community. The Waqf Amendment Bill will empower underprivileged sections of the Muslim community, it says.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution on Thursday opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said in the assembly that the bill discriminates against Muslims. “The central government is inserting schemes that are against state rights, culture, and tradition. In India, various cultures, traditions, and languages are present, but they are doing it with the intention of taking revenge on the states. The Waqf (Amendment) bill is against Muslims.”