Who was Amarnath Ghosh? Professional Indian dancer pursuing PhD in US shot dead in Missouri

In another tragic occurrence of violence against an Indian in the US, Amarnath Ghosh, a talented Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer, was fatally shot in St. Louis, Missouri. The distressing incident was brought to light by his friend, television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Through a post on social media platform X, the actor appealed to the Indian Embassy and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

“My friend Amarnath Ghosh was shot and killed in St Louis academy neighbourhood, US on Tuesday evening," she wrote. My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening.



Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood.



Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one… — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 1, 2024 × The news soon spread like wildfire, yet again highlighting the gravity of targeted killings of Indians living in the US.

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has expressed condolences for the passing of the Indian dancer who was reportedly shot and killed. In a statement issued on Friday, the Indian mission stated that it is actively pursuing the case, engaging with forensic experts, conducting investigations, and collaborating with law enforcement authorities. Deep condolences to family & friends of deceased Amarnath Ghosh in StLouis, Missouri. We are following up forensic, investigation with police & providing support. @IndianEmbassyUS @MEAIndia — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) March 1, 2024 × The Consulate General added that it is “extending all help to relatives of deceased Amarnath Ghosh." “Taken up the case strongly with St Louis police and the University for investigation of the reprehensible gun attack," the Indian Consulate in Chicago posted on social media platform X.

Who was Amarnath Ghosh? Indian dancer killed in US

Amarnath Ghosh, originally from Kolkata, was a distinguished professional in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi dance forms. Notably, he was pursuing a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in Dance at Washington University in St. Louis.

With a remarkable proficiency spanning four distinct dance styles, Ghosh was an esteemed alumnus of the renowned Kalakshetra Academy in Chennai.

His dedication and talent in the field earned him recognition, including a National Scholarship for Kuchipudi from the International Cultural Ministry. Under the tutelage of esteemed mentors such as Bobita Dey Sarkar, Sri MV Narasimhachari, and Padma Sri Adyar K Lakshman, Ghosh honed his craft to excellence.

Also Read | Bengaluru cafe blast: Crime Branch detains and interrogates four people after suspect caught on CCTV

Tragically, according to a post by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Ghosh was the sole child in his family. His journey was marked by personal loss, having lost his mother three years ago and his father during his childhood. Despite these hardships, Ghosh's passion for dance remained unwavering, reflecting his resilience and commitment to his artistry.

Apart from Gosh, as many as five Indian students were reported dead in separate incidents in the first two months of 2024.