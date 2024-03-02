India strongly objects at Thai envoy's remarks at WTO talks in Abu Dhabi: Reports

India has taken a firm stance against the remarks made by Thailand's Ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Pimchanok Vonkorpon Pitfield amidst talks that were held in Abu Dhabi.

The remarks reportedly targeted India's public stockholding program, a critical component of its agricultural policy, aiming to support farmers by ensuring stable prices for essential crops and maintaining food security for its population.

Notably, this program has been a subject of discussion and negotiation at the World Trade Organization (WTO) due to concerns about its potential impact on global trade dynamics.

Reports citing sources said that Pitfield's comments were 'offensive' in nature and criticised India's rice procurement program. Pitfield blamed the program and said that the country is exporting 40 percent of procured rice for its Public Distribution Systems (PDS) to boost its export market.

The comments sparked tensions following which India lodged a strong protest. "The Thai Ambassador has been replaced. She has ridiculed India's public stockholding programme," reports said citing a source.

“It was the tone used, which was offensive and this remark was followed by members of the Cairns grouping applauding the comment. Bharat took objection to what was said, and the manner, in which it was said,” a separate report added quoting sources.

WTO meet in Abu Dhabi

Amidst these tensions, delegates from around the world converged in Abu Dhabi for the WTO meeting, where discussions on global trade rules commenced. Highlighting the disparities in global e-commerce, India underscored the dominance of a few firms from developed countries.

Despite the discussions for days, the 13th Ministerial Conference of the WTO concluded on March 1 without significant decisions on crucial issues such as finding a permanent solution to public food stockpiling and curbing fisheries subsidies.

Watch | Musk: OpenAI has abandoned its mission of AI for humanity × However, an agreement was reportedly reached to extend the moratorium on import duties for e-commerce trade for additional two years, providing temporary relief amidst unresolved disputes.

WTO is an international organisation that regulates international trade between nations. It was established on January 1, 1995, succeeding the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), which had been in place since 1948.

The WTO serves as a forum for negotiating trade agreements, settling disputes between member countries, and monitoring national trade policies to ensure compliance with established rules.