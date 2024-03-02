Indian classical dancer Amarnath Ghosh shot dead in US, actor friend seeks New Delhi's help

An Indian classical dancer was shot dead in St. Louis, Missouri. The victim was identified as Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer Amarnath Ghosh. In a post on X, Ghosh's friend and Indian television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee said on Friday (March 1) that he was killed on Tuesday evening. Bhattacharjee said Ghosh was the only child of his parents, adding his mother died three years ago and his father died during his childhood.

"Well the reason, accused details everything are not revealed yet, or perhaps no one left in his family to fight for it except his few friends. He was from Kolkata. Excellent dancer, was pursuing a PhD, was taking an evening walk and suddenly he was shot multiple times by an unknown," she added. My friend #Amarnathghosh was shot & killed in St louis academy neigbourhood, US on tuesday evening.



Only child in the family, mother died 3 years back. Father passed away during his childhood.



Well the reason , accused details everything are not revealed yet or perhaps no one… — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) March 1, 2024 × Bhattacharjee requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to intervene in the case.

Who was Amarnath Ghosh?

According to Ghosh's website, he was an art educator from Chennai and had his upbringing in Kolkata. Ghosh was an alumnus of the Kalakshetra College of Fine Arts and Kuchupudi Art Academy Chennai and was pursuing a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) at Washington University in St. Louis.

Bhattacharjee also said on Friday that some friends in the US were trying to claim his body but there was no update about this.

'Following up with investigation'