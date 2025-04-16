Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai is set to become the 52nd Chief Justice of India. On Wednesday (Apr 16), CJI Sanjiv Khanna officially recommended Justice Gavai, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor.

Justice Gavai is slated to take oath on May 14, following the retirement of CJI Khanna on May 13. He will be the Chief Justice of India for about six months as his retirement is due in November 2025.

Justice Gavai will be the second Dalit to hold the position of Chief Justice after Justice KG Balakrishnan, who took up the country’s top judicial post in 2007.

As a senior Supreme Court judge, Justice Gavai has been a part of several landmark judgments, including the verdict upholding the demonitisation decision by the Modi government in 2016 and declaring the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional.

Who is Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai?

After starting his legal career in 1985, Justice Gavai worked with the late Raja S Bhonsale, former Advocate General and High Court Judge. In 1987, he started his independent practice at the Bombay High Court.

Justice Gavai focused on Constitutional and Administrative Law. He has represented several civic and educational bodies, including the Municipal Corporations of Nagpur and Amravati and Amravati University. He also represented state-run corporations like DCVL and SICOM.

In 1994, he was appointed as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. In 2002, he took the position of Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the same bench.

Justice Gavai was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court in 2003. Over the years, he served at the High Court’s principal seat in Mumbai and benches in Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Panaji.

He advanced to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019.

