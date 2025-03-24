The Supreme Court has released documents and visual material related to the investigation into the March 14 fire at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

The alleged discovery of multiple sacks containing half-burnt currency notes from a storeroom on the premises has raised further questions. The materials, published as part of a transparency initiative, will be examined by a three-member committee constituted by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna.

According to a report submitted by the Delhi Police Commissioner to Chief Justice Upadhyaya, a security guard stationed at Justice Varma’s residence witnessed "half-burnt articles" and debris being removed from the gutted storeroom on the morning after the fire.

Justice Yashwant Varma has been removed from judicial duties after allegations of a large sum of cash being found at his residence. The Delhi High Court issued an order on Monday, withdrawing his judicial work with immediate effect. A court circular stated, "In view of recent events, the judicial work from Hon'ble Mr. Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with immediate effect till further orders."

Justice Varma denies allegations

Justice Varma has denied any knowledge of cash stored in the affected room. In his response, he stated that he and his wife were in Bhopal when the fire occurred and returned only on March 15. He asserted that neither his family nor his staff removed any sacks or cash from the premises.

“The alleged removal is not known to us. None of my staff removed any article, currency or cash in any form,” he stated.

Missing details on burnt currency and investigation

The report released by the Delhi Chief Justice does not specify what happened to the remnants of the burnt currency notes—whether they were seized or discarded. Additionally, it does not clarify:

- If an investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.

- Whether CCTV footage from the residence has been recovered.

(With inputs from agencies)