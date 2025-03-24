FIR filed against Shinde Sena's youth group for vandalising Habitat standup comedy set

Amid the controversy surrounding comedian Kumal Kamra's recent standup special 'Naya Bharat,' an FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena Yuva Sena's (Shinde Faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal and 19 others on Monday for allegedly vandalising Habitat standup comedy set in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Advertisment

According to Sub inspector Vijay of Khar police station, the Shinde Sena's youth faction entered the venue while a live show of standup comedian Rajat Sood was going on and forced the show to be closed down and vandalised the set.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 132, 189(2), 189(3), 190, 191(2), 324(5), 324(6), 223, 351 (2), 352, 333, 37(1), 135 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and also under sections 37 (1) and 135 under the Maharashtra Police Act.

This incident comes amidst the Shinde Sena leaders objecting to Kunal Kamra's new standup special, alleging that the latter has "mocked" Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Advertisment

Earlier today, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora came in support of the Deputy CM, saying he is a "self made leader."

"Mocking Eknath Shinde ji--a self-made leader who rose from driving an auto to leading India's 2nd largest state--reeks of classist arrogance," Deora posted on X.

"India is rejecting entitled monarchs and their bootlicking ecosystem that pretends to champion meritocracy and democracy," he added.

Kamra made alleged objectionable remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent stand up sketch posted on YouTube.

Party MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy stated that Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian who is making comments on his party's leader for some money.

Advertisment

MLA Murji Patel has also filed a complaint against Kamra for his comments, at the MIDC police station, demanding strict action against the comedian. He also demanded an apology from Kamra within two days. Patel added that he would raise the issue in the assembly and requested the state home minister to take strict actions against him.

"We have filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his comments against our leader and Maharashtra's DCM Eknath Shinde. We have demanded quick action against him. I want to tell him to apologise to Eknath Shinde within two days otherwise Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai," Patel told ANI on Sunday.