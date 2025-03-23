A tragic shooting at a departmental store in Virginia, US, claimed the lives of a 56-year-old Indian man and his 24-year-old daughter. The victims, Pradeep Patel and Urmi Patel were working at the store when a gunman opened fire on Thursday morning, shortly after business hours began.

The suspect, identified as 44-year-old George Frazier Devon Wharton, arrived at the store to purchase liquor and reportedly questioned why it had been closed at night. Moments later, he pulled out a gun and fired at Pradeep and Urmi Patel. While Pradeep died on the spot, Urmi was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Wharton has been charged with first-degree murder and sections, including felony and arms laws.

Grief in Gujarat as family mourns

Back in Mehsana, the Patel family’s relatives were shocked by the tragedy. Pradeep’s uncle, Chandu Patel, said they learned about the shooting through media reports and a viral video. “We spoke to his daughter, and she told us everything,” he said.

Family had relocated from Gujarat six years ago

Originally from Gujarat’s Mehsana district, the Patel family moved to the US six years ago. Pradeep Patel, his wife Hansaben, and their daughter Urmi had been working at the store owned by a relative, Paresh Patel. Speaking to local media, Paresh expressed his grief, saying, “My cousin’s wife and her dad were working this morning. Some guy came here and just shot. I don’t know what to do.”

Pradeep and Hansaben Patel have two other daughters—one living in Canada and the other in Ahmedabad.