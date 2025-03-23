Mehul Coksi - the fugitive Indian businessman is reportedly living in Belgium with his wife Preeti Choksi after getting an "F Residency Card". Indian authorities have asked Belgium government to initiate his extradition to India after knowing the whereabouts of the businessman, the Associate Times reported.

Choksi was accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank of more than ₹13,0000 million ($15,11,621.76). He allegedly obtained the residency in Belgium and residency card in 2023 by the help of his wife.

The media outlet further revealed that Choksi doctored his legal documents with the help of his wife - who is a citizen of Belgium - and mispresented his nationality.

Some media outlets also claimed that Choksi was previously living in Antigua and Barbuda and is now planning to shift to Switzerland. This came into lights days after the foreign minister of Belgium said that Choksi is no longer living in the island.

“Mehul Choksi is not on the island. I am told he left Antigua for medical attention abroad (but) he remains a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda. The governments, yours (India) and mine, are working together on this matter," the minister said in the Raisina Dialogue.

'Can't return to India because...'

Choksi left Indian in January 2018 after getting implicated in the PNB case.

His nephew Nirav Modi was also implicated and is awaited for extradition proceedings in London.

In 2023, Choksi calimed that some circumstances beyond his control were preventing his returbn to India and that he did not left the country to avoid prosecution.

