In a setback for India, fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi removed from Interpol Red Notice List

The name of Indian fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who is involved in a Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam and fled the country in 2018, has been removed from the Interpol database of Red Notices (RCN). As per reports, Choksi got off the list basis his plea to the Lyon-headquartered agency.

Interpol Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

With Choksi's name now chucked off from the Red Notice list of 195-member country Interpol, this latest developmemt is viewed as yet another setback for India to get hold of the fugitive.

Choksi fled India in January 2018 to Antigua and Barbuda to seek refuge. Ten months after, Interpol issued a Red Notice against him. Choksi holds citizenship in Antigua and Barbuda. Reports said that Choksi has raised objections against the CBI chargesheet. On several occassions he also cited health issues.

India's investigating agency CBI has charge-sheeted both Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi for their involvement in the PNB fraud.

Choksi's spokesperson claims, "The report from the Antiguan police, and the evidence adduced by Choksi in the ongoing High Court proceedings in Antigua, point to an alarming case of state orchestrated kidnap, torture and attempted rendition by the Indian government."

"The decision of Interpol to delete the Red Notice strengthens these concerns. Moreover, the preliminary ruling of the High Court in Antigua demonstrates that there is a case to answer for a full investigation. In turn, Choksi has presented a compelling case that the Indian government is behind the orchestrated kidnap from Antiguan territory, the torture of Mr Choksi, and the attempt to render him to India in breach of the international rule of law," he added.

In a major development in May 2021 that had major reverberations in India, Choksi was mysteriously seen in neighbouring Dominica. He was detained for in Dominica for illegally entering the country.

As soon as the news of this breakthrough development of Choksi's arrest in Dominica came to surface, India scrambled its team headed by CBI DIG Sharda Raut to bring back the fugitive to India and bring him to books. Choksi's lawyers got in motion and filed a habeas corpus petition before the Dominica High Court.

The 62-year-old businessman Choksi got out of prison after 51 days following a bail by Dominica High Court in July 2021 to travel back to Antigua. The bail was provided with a provision that he will return to face trail once he got his health clearance. Afterwards, all charges against Choksi illegally entering Dominica were dropped.

