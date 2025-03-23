In a shocking incident, an 11-year-old boy was murdered by her mother after a three-day vacation to Disneyland. The Indian-origin woman, Saritha Ramaraju, 48, has been charged with one felony count of murder for slitting her son's throat and killing him. The suspect has also been charged with one felony enhancement of personal use of a weapon, a knife, reported news agency PTI.

According to the office of the district attorney, Orange County, California, Saritha faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life if found guilty of charges.

Saritha, who had divorced her husband and shifted out of California in 2018 had gone to meet her son for a custody visit. She was in Santa Ana at the time of carrying out the unfortunate incident.

During their Santa Ana visit, Saritha purchased three-day passes to Disneyland for herself and her son. After meeting her son she was supposed to drop him at his father place on March 19.

But surprisingly she dialed 911 the same day around 9:12 am (local time) and reported having killed her son and consumed some pills herself to claim her own life.

Soon after the call was made, the Santa Ana police arrived at the place and found the dead body of the 11-year-old boy in a room filled with Disney souvenirs, reported the news agency.

Murder weapon recovered

According to the statement released by the DA, the murder seemed to have happened several hours before Saritha called the cops.

On investigation, the cops found a large kitchen knife inside the motel room that they were staying in. The murder weapon (knife) was brought a day prior to the incident.

Saritha was later admitted to a hospital as she had consumed some unknown substance after carrying out the murder.

"The life of a child should not hang in the balance between two parents whose anger for each other outweighs their love for their child," said the Orange county DA Todd Spitzer

“Anger makes you forget who you love and what you are responsible for doing. The safest place for a child should be in their parents’ arms. Instead of wrapping her arms around their son in love, she slit his throat and in the cruelest twist of fate removed him from the very world she brought him into," he added.