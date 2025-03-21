Xiaomi has entered the field of electric vehicles and to show the power of its "bulletproof" coatings, the founder and CEO of the tech firm came up with an innovative idea. In a video uploaded on his social media handle, Lei Jun can be seen tossing watermelons from the rooftop of a building located within the company’s electric vehicle division complex in Beijing.

He says at the start of the video that the watermelons have been covered with their bulletproof coating and the experiment aims to show the effectiveness of their material, SCMP reported.

In the video, Lei is standing on the sixth floor of the building and tosses down three watermelons. A layer of grey, “bulletproof” material was coated on the fruits, and to the surprise of viewers, the watermelons landed safely.

#Xiaomi's CEO #LeiJun dropped a watermelon from the 6th floor of the company's car factory—yet it remained intact. His secret? A “bulletproof coating” that resists punctures, tears, and abrasion. The same tech is used in the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra’s battery pack to protect against… pic.twitter.com/DJQHRK3MZT — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) March 20, 2025

Lei says that the bottom of the company's car battery pack has been coated with the same "bulletproof" material.

Xiaomi enters China's car market

Xiaomi has ventured into China’s competitive luxury car market and started selling its SU7 Ultra EV in February. It has a marked price of 529,900 yuan (US$73,000) and is reportedly attracting consumers.

According to the company, 10,000 orders were placed for the order within the first two hours of the sales opening. Lei said that most of their buyers were women aged between 30 and 35.

The coating that Lei was seen testing in the video is a major selling point for the car model. The company claims that it has “tear, scratch, and puncture resistance more than 10 times greater than traditional PVC coatings.”

The coating can prove to be of great advantage if the vehicle is in an accident. According to an automotive influencer, the covering on the EV’s battery pack greatly reduces the risk of the battery being punctured, thus avoiding fires.

The company has not revealed the material used in the so-called "bulletproof" coating.

Lei's video gained over a million likes and several comments, as people watched with astonishment the watermelons fully intact despite taking a six-story fall.