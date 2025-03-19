The Chinese automakers Zeekr Group together with Xpeng have announced their plans to launch electric vehicles with Level 3 autonomous driving components which will escalate the technological competition in China's automotive sector. Automotive manufacturers Zeekr Group and GAC announced plans for Level 3 autonomous vehicles in parallel with the announcements from Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).

Zeekr Group intends to launch its 9X SUV technology at Level 3 on the Shanghai Auto Show in April for second half 2025 delivery. The company Xpeng plans to reach L3 software readiness this year and will begin L4-ready mass manufacturing in the upcoming year 2026. The company GAC announced its L3-ready vehicle launch for 2025 while working on L4 development.

The Level 3 autonomy allows drivers to keep both hands off the wheel and their eyes on other things while the car navigates driving conditions but requires them to regain manual control within 30 seconds. Public road assessments for L3 vehicles can now proceed after China authorized nine automakers including BYD and Nio to begin their tests.

The automotive companies Zeekr Xpeng and GAC must obtain authorization from regulators before their drivers access L3 features in their vehicles. A new indication of China's automotive market transformation emerges from industry statements that show the automotive sector's price battle matured into a high-tech competition environment.

The cost of smart driving technology was formerly limited to premium vehicles but it is currently becoming more available for public purchase. BYD's free provision of such systems motivated several other automotive manufacturers to offer them at no extra cost to consumers.

Automobile manufacturers in China remain responsible for accidents resulting from L3 system failures according to national laws. People using Tesla Full Self-Driving system vehicles need to stay alert and ready to resume manual control of their vehicle.

Zeekr's CEO highlighted the advanced technology in the 9X SUV, including five lidars and Nvidia Thor chips, emphasizing the company's commitment to safety in L3 operations. These advancements mark a significant leap in autonomous driving technology in China.