Elon Musk is once again drawing criticism for offering money to voters, this time in a close contest over control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

America PAC, a super PAC supported by Musk, announced on X that it is offering $100 to individuals who sign its “Petition in Opposition to Activist Judges.”

The petition states, “Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas.” It continues, “By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role—interpreting, not legislating.”

Critics have slammed the tactic as an attempt to buy votes. The move appears designed to identify conservative-leaning voters and encourage them to turn out at the polls.

Trump backs Brad Schimel

US President Donald Trump has thrown his full support behind Brad Schimel. “There is a very important Election for State Supreme Court on April 1st, and Early Voting is now underway,” wrote US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

“Brad Schimel is running against Radical Left Liberal Susan Crawford, who has repeatedly given child molesters, rapists, women beaters, and domestic abusers ‘light’ sentences. She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who are out to destroy your State, and our Country — And if she wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin. All Voters who believe in Common Sense should GET OUT TO VOTE EARLY for Brad Schimel,” Trump added.

This is not the first time Musk and America PAC have offered cash in the political sphere. Before the last presidential election, the group promised $47 to anyone who persuaded a registered voter to sign a petition in favour of free speech and gun rights.

Why is the Wisconsin Supreme Court race crucial?

The upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court race is being closely watched, as it will decide the court's ideological balance. Brad Schimel, a former state attorney general backed by Republicans, is up against Susan Crawford, a Dane County judge supported by Democrats. Crawford has previously represented Planned Parenthood and other progressive clients in private practice.

In February, Tesla filed a lawsuit in Wisconsin challenging a state law that prevents the company from opening its own dealerships. America PAC, along with another Musk-funded group, Building America’s Future, has spent over $13 million on the election so far, according to the Associated Press.

“Elon Musk has now resorted to trying to buy votes because he wants Schimel to rule in favour of his company’s lawsuit,” Crawford posted on X on Friday. “Wisconsinites don’t want a slimy billionaire like Musk or a corrupt politician like Schimel controlling the Supreme Court,” she added.

(With inputs from agencies)