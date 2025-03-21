US President Donald Trump has compared the recent wave of vandalism targeting Tesla showrooms across the country to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021, claiming the damage inflicted on Elon Musk’s company is far worse.

'I view these people as terrorist s'

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office on Friday, Trump said, “I view these people as terrorists, just like others. When I looked at those showrooms burning and those cars — not one or two, like seven, eight, 10 burning, exploding all over the place. These are terrorists. You didn’t have that on Jan. 6, I can tell you.”

Trump criticised Democrats for not speaking out about the violence against Tesla, accusing them of hypocrisy given their strong condemnation of the Capitol riot, which saw Trump supporters breach Congress in protest of the 2020 election result.

He also referred to the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter killed by Capitol Police during the 6 January events.

“You didn’t have anything like that on Jan 6, which is sort of amazing because on Jan. 6, the Democrats were talking. Nobody was killed other than a very beautiful young woman, Ashli, Ashli Babbitt. Nobody was killed,” he said.

The president went on to claim that the attacks on Tesla were part of “an organised event,” suggesting that the coordinated appearance of protest signs indicated larger forces at play.

“The people that finance it are, in my opinion, in just as big of trouble as the people who are setting the match, starting the fires,” Trump said.

Earlier in the day, Trump issued a strong warning to those involved in vandalising Tesla facilities, hinting at severe punishments.

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20-year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla,” he posted on Truth Social.

He added, “Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!”

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday called the acts “domestic terrorism” and confirmed on Thursday that three suspects had been arrested and were facing “serious charges.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick even encouraged Americans to consider investing in Tesla stock, despite its recent situation. The company’s share price has dropped by nearly 39 per cent since the start of the year and more than 50 per cent since late December.

(With inputs from agencies)