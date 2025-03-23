The United States has withdrawn a $10 million reward offer for information leading to the arrest of Sirajuddin Haqqani, a senior Taliban leader, said an Afghan interior ministry spokesperson on Saturday (Mar 22).

Haqqani was "believed to have coordinated and participated in cross-border attacks against the United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan", according to the FBI's website.

The move reportedly indicates a deal between the Donald Trump administration and Haqqanis.

As part of the Rewards for Justice program, the US State Department had offered rewards of $10 million, $5 million, and $5 million, respectively for information on senior Taliban leaders.

The rewards were aimed at key leaders of the Haqqani Network, a group designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US.

'Haqqani’s role important in shaping Afghanistan's relationship with America'

Haqqani plays a significant role in Afghanistan's relationship with America, CNN reported citing sources.

“Sirajuddin Haqqani’s role in the Afghan government is very important in shaping the country’s relationship with America," said a source, according to CNN. “This highlights the dynamics between US policy and the Taliban administration."

Haqqani allegedly was involved in several high-profile attacks. One of them was the 2008 assault on the Serena Hotel in Kabul, which resulted in the deaths of six people, including a US citizen.

“A possible reason for this (the US move) is that he (Haqqani) has facilitated the release of American citizens after a discussion with Zalmay Khalilzad (who was the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation from September 2018 to October 2021)," a source said, according to CNN.

US citizen released from detention

This comes after Taliban, on Thursday (Mar 20), released US citizen George Glezmann following over two years in detention, in a deal brokered by Qatar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced.

"Today, after two and a half years of captivity in Afghanistan, Delta Airlines mechanic George Glezmann is on his way to be reunited with his wife, Aleksandra," Rubio said in a statement.

"George's release is a positive and constructive step. It is also a reminder that other Americans are still detained in Afghanistan," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)