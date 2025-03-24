South Korea's Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo Monday (Mar 24), and restored his powers. Han has been reinstated as acting president — a role he was given after suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law. Han was impeached by the lawmakers in December, just weeks after he assumed the role.

"Han's impeachment was dismissed in a 5-1 vote by the court's eight justices. Two justices voted to reject the impeachment motion entirely," Yonhap news agency reported.

The agency also reported that Han was back to work, attended a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the government complex in Seoul on Monday and discuss measures to deal with wildfires in the country's southeastern region.

The court ruling for Han is the latest episode in South Korea's ongoing political crisis, which began after Yoon's December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule.

He was then impeached by the opposition-controlled parliament and his replacement Han just weeks later. Lawmakers cited Han's refusal to appoint more judges to the Constitutional Court plus his purported role in the martial law debacle.

According to local broadcaster YTN, the court decision on Monday "explained that not certifying nominees is illegal, but not enough to warrant dismissal," in its decision to throw out Han's impeachment.

YTN also said that the court "found no evidence of (Han's) role" at meetings related to planning the martial law declaration.

Han thanked Court

Han thanked the Constitutional Court for its "wise decision". "I believe that all citizens are clearly speaking out against the highly polarised political sphere. I think there is no place for division now. Our country's priority is to move forward," he added.

