Israel's cabinet passed a vote of no confidence on Sunday in the attorney general, the justice minister said, moving against a vocal critic of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Advertisment

The decision came two days after the government fired the head of the country's internal security agency, a decision subsequently frozen by Israel's Supreme Court and which triggered anti-government demonstrations.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.