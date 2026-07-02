/What is Joint Crediting Mechanism and how Japan plans to bankroll part of India's decarbonisation

India and Japan formally adopted the Rules of Implementation for the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) in June this year. The JCM is a bilateral carbon-credit framework established under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. This allows countries to cooperate in achieving their climate targets through the transfer of verified emission reductions. India and Japan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the mechanism in 2025, laying the foundation for joint climate projects and it became operational earlier this month.

What is the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM)?

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Under the JCM, Japanese investment and technology can support low-carbon projects in India, such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, industrial decarbonisation and other greenhouse-gas reduction initiatives. The resulting emission reductions are measured, verified by independent third parties and converted into carbon credits that can be shared between the two countries.

The newly adopted rules establish a Joint Committee with representatives from both governments, transparent project approval procedures, sustainability safeguards and national registries to track the issuance and transfer of credits. The mechanism is expected to boost climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building while helping both India and Japan meet their Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

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