Weather update: Monsoon 2022 arrives in India, know about monsoon in your city

India's annual monsoon rainfall has finally arrived. It covered more than half of the country and conditions are for it to advance into central, northern and western regions this week, the weather department said on Monday. Monsoon will help people to get a relief from the scorching heat especially in Delhi NCR, as well as it will benefit farmers. Monsoon will accelerate the production of crops. Sowing of cotton, soybean, corn and paddy has lagged in key producing states, but could accelerate now, according to experts. The monsoon has covered all of southern and eastern India and most of the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement. "Monsoon has revived. This week many regions in southern and central India would get heavy rainfall", an IMD official said. According to a Reuters report, the monsoon which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of India's annual rainfall and is the lifeblood of its 2.7 trillion dollars agriculture-dependent economy arrived on the coast of southern Kerala state on May 29, two days ahead of usual. Its progress later stalled for over a week.

Monsoon updates: Know about your area

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted moderate to heavy rains in some areas under Jodhpur, Udaipur and Kota divisions and light to moderate rains in Ajmer and Jaipur divisions on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Rajasthan in a 24-hour period ending on Tuesday morning. Also, heavy rains in Bangalore, resulted in cancelling the last match of the India vs South Africa series. Pre-Monsoon weather activity has been lashing North India for the last 3 days. More such showers are expected over the next 3 more days. Northwest India also has a good spread of pre-monsoon rains over the last 3 days.

Monsoon in Delhi NCR: Pre-monsoon starts

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received moderate to heavy rains in the past week. Pre-monsoon rains have begun in the region, with monsoon starting from June 20, according to experts. The temperature has also dipped down to 22.8 degrees Celsius. The weather office said the city received 7 mm of rainfall on Friday. The rain also resulted in waterlogging at several places. IMD has predicted more showers in the coming days for the Delhi NCR region. People also experienced increased power cuts because of the heavy rains.

Monsoon begins in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra

IMD said on Saturday that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the entire West-central Bay of Bengal, most parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and some more parts of Bihar. In Mumbai, orange alert has been issued as rains are expected to be “heavy to very heavy”. IMD has also advised people to step out of homes cautiously as waterlogging might cause inconvenience. Heavy Rains are also expected to Lash Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri from June 18-22.

Monsoon hits Tamil Nadu, including Chennai

Monsoon has gained momentum over South India. The Weather Company's met team has indicated that localised heavy rains exceeding 50mm/day are possible over Tamil Nadu. Squally winds (speeds 40-60 kmph) may also prevail across these coastal regions until next Monday, June 6.

Monsoon arrives in Karnataka, as well as Bangalore

The India Meteorological Department confirmed the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon in Karnataka on Tuesday while the government said it has already prepared a checklist to deal with emergencies. Karnataka is likely to witness “normal to above normal” rainfall, which is about 82 per cent. Although it set in on time, the southwest monsoon has slowed significantly over the past week in Karnataka, affecting sowing activities especially in North Karnataka districts. In the week ending June 14, the state recorded a 66 per cent shortage in rainfall it received just 14mm of rain as against a normal of 42mm.

Monsoon is very important for India, mainly because of its large agricultural dependence. However, Monsoon has started to slow down in some states, including Karnataka, which may lead to slowing down of the production of crops. Not only for agriculture, but Monsoon also helps people to get relief from the heat. Some areas are also experiencing floods due to heavy rains like Assam and even in Bangladesh. People hope that the weather remains pleasant and they can enjoy going out.

