Monsoons arrives in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, temperatures to drop in northern India

As per the weather forecasting agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon entered Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday (May 16), marking the start of the four months of seasonal rains that are critical to the primarily agri-dependent economy.

However, the arrival of the monsoon season in the islands was a day late, as per the IMD.

Also read | India’s capital Delhi sizzles as max temp breaches 49 degrees mark, minor relief likely from Monday

The weather department said that the rainfall has been falling in the islands and surrounding areas due to intensifying south-westerly winds in the lower troposphere.

IMD in a statement stated, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea & Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days."

Watch | Severe heatwave grips south Asia, over a billion affected in India and Pakistan

According to the India Meteorological Department, the temperature in the national capital dropped to 42.4 degrees Celsius on Monday (May 16) after reaching 45.6 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

The weather agency said thunderstorms and rains are forecast to deliver further relief from the sweltering heat portions of northern India during the following few days.

Also read | Delhi grapples with water shortage amid heatwave

In areas of Gurugram, Haryana, the temperature dropped to 44.7 degrees Celsius from 48.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday (May 15).

Amritsar, Punjab, saw a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius down four degrees from a day before.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

(With inputs from agencies)