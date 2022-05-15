India’s capital Delhi sizzles as max temp breaches 49 degrees mark, minor relief likely from Monday

On Sunday, the Indian national capital Delhi’s maximum temperature touched 49 degrees Celsius as a scorching heatwave took an extreme toll on the people who were left gasping for relief.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperatures in two places in the city breached the 49 degrees mark—49.2 degrees Celsius in northwest Mungeshpur and 49.1 degrees Celsius in western Najafgarh.

While the maximum temperatures in other parts of the city ranged from 45 to 47 degrees Celsius.

By evening, the minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius.

The situation was the same in the adjoining states, with neighbouring Gurgaon in Haryana state recording 48.1 degrees Celsius, the highest since May 10, 1966, when the city logged 49 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecasters said a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana will induce pre-monsoon activity that will provide some relief from the intense heat on Monday and Tuesday.

The IMD said a thunderstorm or a dust storm is likely in the national capital on Monday.

The weather office said that cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana will provide some relief from the intense heat the next two days.

“Heatwave conditions likely to continue over Northwest and Central India today and decrease in intensity and distribution from tomorrow [Monday],” the IMD said on Sunday.

The average maximum temperature in April for northwest and Central India was the highest in 122 years. The country had also witnessed the hottest March in 122 years since the India Meteorological Department started maintaining records.

(With inputs from agencies)