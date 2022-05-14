Delhi grapples with water shortage amid heatwave

Officials in Delhi on Saturday (May 14) said that they are barely meeting the demand for drinking water in multiple regions as the Yamuna river is drying up under the scorching weather while Haryana failed to respond to SOS calls, news agency PTI reported.

Haryana provides 610 million gallons of water per day to Delhi via the Yamuna and two canals (CLC and DSB).

The Wazirabad pond level has decreased to 670.70 feet, the lowest elevation earlier was at 671.80 feet. Last year in July, the pond level had decreased to 667 feet, forcing the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to petition the Supreme Court and request Haryana to release additional water into the river. The DJB earlier has already written to Haryana Irrigation Department thrice: April 30, May 3 and May 12.

The heatwave has been scorching Delhi for the past two days, IMD issued an ‘orange’ warning in many sections of the city and predicted that the temperatures could reach 46-47 degrees Celsius.

The DJB department sent water tanks to areas facing water shortages as a part of its Summer Action Plan and is attempting to supplement water suppliers through water tubes.

To accommodate the water demand the Delhi government said last month that it will provide nearly 1,000 million gallons of water per day during the summer season, up from 935 MGD previously. During the peak season of April to July, 1,198 water tankers will be deployed across the national capital to prevent water shortages.

