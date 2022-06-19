At least 60 killed, over 6 million marooned as monsoon-triggered rain wreaks havoc in India, Bangladesh

Monsoon-triggered torrential rains have caused massive flooding and landslide in northeastern states in India and Bangladesh, leaving more than 6 million people marooned and killing at least 18 people in both the countries, according to reports. The authorities say that the situation could get worse in the upcoming days.

More than 3 million people were affected in India’s Assam state, where at least 63 people have lost their lives so far, including eight reported dead on Saturday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation. The CM also visited a few relief camps sheltering affected people in Kamrup and Darrang districts.

The toll in the current second wave of floods and landslides in the state has increased to 63 as two deaths each were reported from Barpeta and Karimganj while one each died in Darrang, Hailakandi, Nalbari and Sonitpur districts.

Speaking to media persons, Sarma said that the district administration is ready to face any exigency and to help the flood-affected people.

''The administration has been directed to ensure relief supplies and evacuate people from vulnerable areas to relief camps. The Army is ready to provide assistance and the deputy commissioners have been asked to take their help when required. NDRF and SDRF personnel are evacuating affected people to safer places,'' he said.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin on Saturday stated that the river Kopili is flowing above 'High Flood Level' in Nagaon district, while other rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Jia-Bharali, Puthimari, Pagladia, Manas, Beki, Barak and Kushiara are flowing above the danger level at different places.

A population of over 3.1 million have been affected in 32 districts, according to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday.

In Tripura state, over 10,000 people have been left homeless due to inundation since Friday but there is no report of any human casualty, according to reports.

Meghalaya's Mawsynram and Cherrapunji also received its highest rainfall since 1940.

In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, water from river Subansiri has submerged a dam that was under construction for a hydroelectric power project, news agency PTI reported.

Watch | India's Northeast hit by Monsoon floods: 1.8 mn stranded in Assam

In Bangladesh, at least 15 people have been killed in eight districts due to lightning strikes since Friday, and four people were killed in landslides, police officials said.

The flooding in Bangladesh, described by a government expert as potentially the country`s worst since 2004, was exacerbated by the runoff from heavy rain across Indian mountains. Rain continued on Saturday, with more forecast over the next two days.

"Much of the country`s northeast is underwater and the situation is getting worse as heavy downpour continues," Reuters news agency quoted Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, chief administrator of Bangladesh’s Sylhet region.

Bangladesh and India have experienced increasing extreme weather in recent years, causing large-scale damage. Environmentalists warn climate change could lead to more disasters, especially in low-lying and densely populated Bangladesh.

The worst-hit Sunamganj district in Bangladesh is almost disconnected from the rest of the country, Hossain told Reuters, adding that authorities helped by the army were focused on rescuing those trapped and distributing relief.

"There is a shortage of boats, which makes it harder to move people to safer places," he said. "Today the navy is joining us in rescue efforts."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE