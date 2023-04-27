WATCH | Touchdown Delhi: 360 Indians evacuated from war-torn Sudan reach capital via flight

The first aircraft carrying 360 Indians to Saudi Arabia from Sudan's conflict-torn region took off from Jeddah Airport and arrived in New Delhi at 9 p.m. on Wednesday (April 26).

Indian citizens are being transported by ship and plane as part of "Operation Kaveri" from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, as reported by ANI.

On April 14, violence broke out in Sudan as a result of a power struggle between two generals, one in leadership of the Army and the other in charge of a paramilitary force.

The long-standing dictator of the nation, Omar al-Bashir, was deposed in a coup in 2021, which is also the root-cause of the conflict. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the Sudanese Army and General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces collaborated to overthrow al-Bashir despite their rivalry. On power sharing, they haven't been able to reach an understanding. After the two sides announced a 72-hour ceasefire that started at midnight on April 24, the evacuation of foreign nationals from Sudan accelerated.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan, who is personally monitoring the evacuation efforts, tweeted, “Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport in a flight bound for New Delhi They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely”.

A video of Indians on the first flight back to New Delhi was released by Muraleedharan.

While the Indian Air Force military planes have already performed three flights, some 278 Indian individuals have been evacuated by ship in total. There are 4,000–5,000 Indians in Sudan, mostly in Khartoum, according to estimates. Since Indians have been instructed to travel independently to collecting locations where buses are waiting for them to depart for Port Sudan, the evacuation from Khartoum is still logistically difficult.

(With inputs from agencies)