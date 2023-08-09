ugc_banner

WATCH: Smriti Irani calls Rahul Gandhi 'misogynist' after he apparently blows a flying kiss in parliament

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Aug 09, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi's action lacks dignity. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje and a few other women BJP MPs have complained to Speaker Om Birla 

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday (August 9) called Rahul Gandhi a "misogynist" while she was responding to the Congress leader on the issue of Manipur in the parliament. 

After Gandhi's fiery speech, Irani responded to the current situation of Manipur and also raised issues of 1984 anti-Sikh riots and unrest in Kashmir when the Congress regime was at the Centre. 

She also accused Gandhi of blowing a flying kiss to the area of parliament that seats female members. She said that his action lacks dignity. 

In her address, Irani said, "I object to something. The one who was given the chance to speak before displayed indecency before leaving." 

"It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct was never before seen in the Parliament of the country." 

This video appears to show Rahul Gandhi blowing a kiss: 

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. 

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje and a few other women BJP MPs have complained to Speaker Om Birla against Gandhi for blowing a flying kiss inside Lok Sabha. They wrote a letter accusing him of insulting women members of the parliament. 

Karandlaje said, "This is the first time we have seen such behaviour from an MP in the House. He made a gesture of a flying kiss at women MPs in the House....It is unacceptable. We have complained to the Speaker to take action against him." 

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "He gives a flying kiss. What has happened to Rahul Gandhi? So many women are seated there (in the House). He has no manners. It is very painful..." 

(With inputs from agencies)

