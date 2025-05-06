The Indian government on Tuesday (May 6) released a video describing measures to be taken in case of an emergency ahead of the civil defence drills, which are set to take place on Wednesday (May 7). This comes amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisment

Also read | May 7 mock drills: BJP calls leaders, students to volunteer and 'make the difference'

The video, which was shared by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), opens with a disclaimer: “These measures must be adopted in all situations hostile to our National Security.”

The clip further explains what should be done in case of an emergency at school and at home. It advises students and teachers to switch off lights, cover the windows with thick curtains, and duck under benches and cover their heads. It further says doors should be kept locked.

Advertisment

Also read | Mock drills in India: Will it affect daily services? Here's what all will be closed and open tomorrow

It also encourages parents to ask children what they learnt at school so they can apply it at home. The advisory also recommends people to keep basic medical kits, medicines, and torch ready for any kind of situation.

Advertisment

The government also encourage people to protect each other in times of emergencies.

Civil defence mock drills

Amid heightened tensions with neighbouring Pakistan, India's Ministry of Home Affairs has announced civil defence mock drills will be conducted on May 7. During these exercises, people are likely to hear sirens and experience blackouts alongside the training. As per the MHA’s plan, key steps will include:

Also read | Nationwide civil defence mock drill: Here's all you need to know

Operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens

Training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

Provision of crash blackout measures

Provision for early camouflaging of vital plants/installations

Updation of evacuation plan & its rehearsal

Watch | India To Conduct Nationwide Civil Defense Drills On May 7

