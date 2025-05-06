As India prepares for the nationwide mock drill to train its citizens, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urges students to come forward and volunteer. The party emphasised that their 'participation will make all the difference.'

These drills come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the dastardly terror attack in J&K's Pahalgam on April 22. The attack on tourists claimed 26 lives, and the nation still mourns the death of the innocents.

In a tweet, the BJP wrote that its an 'appeal to all citizens, BJP Karyakartas and leaders, students to come forward and volunteer.'

The tweet read: "The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states to conduct mock drills on May 7 to ensure preparedness and effectiveness of civil defence mechanisms."

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐧𝐬, 𝐁𝐉𝐏 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫.



— BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2025

"Key components of the drill include activating air raid warning sirens, training civilians and students in self-protection during hostile attacks, implementing crash blackout measures, initiating early camouflage of critical infrastructure, and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans," it added.

What are civil defence mock drills?

The objective of the drill is to check the preparedness of the country in unforeseen hostile times. It is also to train the citizens to safeguard themselves and offer help to those in need. Proactive actions, presence of mind and essential skills are taught during these drills.

What will happen on May 7?

Mock drills will be conducted in the 244 categorised districts. People in these areas are likely to hear sirens and experience blackouts alongside the training.

Training: Citizens will be trained on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

Evacuation: Volunteers will train people to carry out evacuation in the time of need and to do so with creating a situation of panic. This is also to acquaint people with processes to ensure safety.

Air raid: The effectiveness of air raid warning systems will be assessed, along with the operationalisation of hotline/radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.

Control room: The functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms will be checked.

Blackout: People will be trained to act responsibly while city lights will be dimmed. This is to train citizens to avoid being detected during air raids and strikes.