India is all set to hold its first civil defence drills all across the nation on Wednesday (May 7) as tensions between India and Pakistan rise following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Monday that all states and Union Territories will conduct drills to test and strengthen the country's preparedness against "possible" threats.

The main question arises, what all will be closed and open. Also, will it affect citizens' daily life? Here's the answers to all your queries:

Will schools/ colleges be closed?

All schools are expected to remain open tomorrow and will conduct a disaster preparedness mock drills, to ensure safety of students and staff during emergencies or war-like situations.

Will banks remain closed?

Banks across India will remain open and operate as usual tomorrow, despite the nationwide mock drill scheduled for tomorrow. Moreover, the banks will also hold the drill exercises on May 7.

What will be disrupted?

The local authorities in India are coordinating with civil defence agencies to ensure that mock drills are carried out smoothly all across the country.

However, in some areas, residents might notice some traffic snarls, temporary closure of roads, internet shutdowns, or even blackouts.

Despite the wide-scale exercise, officials have confirmed that daily services, including public transport systems, trains, buses, and flights, will continue to operate as usual.

Moreover, to prepare civilians for a "potential war-like situation", air raid warnings and sirens will be heard, blackout protocols and even activation of hotline communications with the Indian Air Force will be conducted.

