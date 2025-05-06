Ahead of the nationwide civil defence drills, Srinagar Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have conducted a comprehensive mock drill in Dal Lake on Tuesday. The exercise emphasises on response preparedness for unforeseen scenarios like boat capsizing and drowning incidents.

The team practiced rescue and response procedures in real-time to mitigate effective rescue and response measures during contingent situations under established guidelines and safety protocols.

Talking about capsizing incidents on Dal Lake, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, while speaking to news agency ANI said, "Two boats capsized in the last days, and hence, we have asked the SDRF to look into it and deploy a team there (at Dal Lake)."

He added, "We all understand the situation here. It will take time. We must look into it so that we don't affect the innocent people of Jammu & Kashmir in our efforts to catch those who were involved in the Pahalgam attack. We have conveyed this concern of ours."

Drills are being conducted in Jammu schools, where students are being taught how to respond to any eventuality. A teacher said, "We inform the students how to save themselves in any adverse situation. We train them on how to lead themselves to a protected area."

"SDRF teams have also enhanced capacity building and logistical support to contain any future contingencies. During the mock drill, SSP Enforcement, SP Zone East Srinagar, SP HQ Srinagar, DySP HQ Srinagar and Dy SP SDRF were present to monitor the preparedness exercise," was mentioned in the release.

"This mock drill underscores the commitment of the Jammu & Kashmir Police in ensuring prompt and effective responses to emergencies, thereby, strengthening overall public safety and preparedness in the region," it further added.