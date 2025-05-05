Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Police and the Army's Romeo Force, in a joint operation on Monday (May 5), uncovered a suspected terror hideout in the Surankot village of Poonch.

Advertisment

The officials seized five Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), multiple radio sets, wires, binoculars and blankets from the site.

The significant seizure occurred a day after Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, VK Birdi, held a joint security review meeting with officers from the police, army, intelligence agencies, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Officers briefed IGP Kashmir on the security situation, focusing on existing challenges in the Valley and gathering insights to address them.

Advertisment

Also Read: 'Full support to India': Russia's Putin dials PM Modi, says 'perpetrators of Pahalgam attack must be brought to justice’

India responds to unprovoked firing by Pakistan across LoC

The development also comes as the Indian Army responded to unprovoked small arms firing by Pakistan across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday night (May 4).

Advertisment

According to officials, the Indian Army retaliated promptly and proportionately to the firing by Pakistan across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This marks the 11th straight day of India's effective retaliation following Pakistan's unprovoked small arms firing that started on the night of April 25-26.

Last week, the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan spoke over the hotline to address escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC).

The discussion, according to the defence sources, was centred on Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC.

This comes amid escalating tensions between the two nations following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Twenty-six people were killed and many injured in Baesaran Meadow, on Apr 22, when terrorists opened fire in one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in the Himalayan region in a quarter of a century.