Amid heightened tensions with neighbouring Pakistan, India's Ministry of Home Affairs has announced civil defence mock drills will be conducted on May 7. These exercises will be conducted across 244 districts across the nation by Directorate General Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards under Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The mock drills will be conducted by Civil Defence volunteers, and NCC cadets along with other support personnel will work in tandem to expedite the exercise smoothly.

What are civil defence mock drills?

The objective of the drill is to check the preparedness of the country in unforeseen hostile times. It is also to train the citizens to safeguard themselves and offer help to those in need. Proactive actions, presence of mind and essential skills are taught during these drills.

What will happen on May 7?

Mock drills will be conducted in the 244 categorised districts. People in these areas are likely to hear sirens and experience blackouts alongside the training.

Training: Citizens will be trained on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

Evacuation: Volunteers will train people to carry out evacuation in the time of need and to do so with creating a situation of panic. This is also to acquaint people with processes to ensure safety.

Air raid: The effectiveness of air raid warning systems will be assessed, along with the operationalisation of hotline/radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.

Control room: The functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms will be checked.

Blackout: People will be trained to act responsibly while city lights will be dimmed. This is to train citizens to avoid being detected during air raids and strikes.

Objective of Civil Defence Corps

The main aim is to save lives, minimise loss of property and maintain continuity of production. It is also key for the organisation to ensure the morale of people is high.

It is during hostile situations like war and emergencies that the Civil Defence organisation play the pivotal role of guarding the nation and hinterland and supporting the Armed forces.

The organisation also looks after mobilising citizens and helping civil administration.

Additionally, its responsibilities include threat perceptions against chemical, biological warfare and nuclear weapons, and natural and man-made disasters.