Rajasthan, India

In a miraculous incident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, five passengers were unhurt after their SUV flipped eight times in a serious accident that could’ve proven much worse. What’s amusing is that the passengers stepped out of the mangled vehicle and asked for tea.

The dramatic visuals of the accident were captured on the CCTV footage of the showroom, in front of which the scene unfolded. In the clip, the vehicle can be seen coming at a high speed and spiralling out of control before resting on the showroom’s main gate.

In a dramatic turn of events, five passengers miraculously escaped without any injury after their car flipped multiple times during a freak accident on a highway in #Rajasthan's #Nagaur on Friday. The horrific incident was caught on CCTV.

The vehicle flipped at least eight times and landed in an upside-down position on top of the gate of the showroom. According to an NDTV report, the SUV was travelling on the highway when its driver lost control while taking a turn.

According to the officials, the driver jumped out of the car while it was still tumbling, and the rest of the people inside managed to get out after it came to a halt, luckily all unhurt.

What seemed like a scary event then turned into a hilarious exchange when the group entered the showroom and asked for tea, leaving the onlookers and company staff baffled at their unexpected request.

Despite the chilling severity of the crash, thankfully none of the passengers were injured.

“No one was hurt… not even a single scratch. As soon as they entered, they asked for tea,” said an official working at the car showroom.

According to officials, the passengers were travelling from Nagaur to Bikaner. The exact cause of the accident is not known yet, although high speed may have led to it. An investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)